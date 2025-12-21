GAA decides to keep Allianz as a sponsor

The GAA has decided that it will continue with its Allianz sponsorships despite the German insurer’s links with Israel. A number of county boards and high-profile GAA personalities called for an end to the sponsorship deals. The issue came in for scrutiny in recent months after Allianz was named in a UN report as a company aiding Israel in its conflict in Gaza.
Allianz signed a sponorship deal for the GAA National League in 1993 which is due to run until 2030. An open letter asking the GAA to cut ties with Allianz was signed by almost 800 current and former players from all GAA codes in September. Among the signatories were Colm O’Rourke, Shane McGuigan, David Hickey and Paschal Canavan.
In a statement, the GAA said: “Alliance plc has no involvement with the IDF (Israel Defence Forces) or corporate entities involved in the war in Gaza. Any such relationship is with a ‘sibling or cousin company’.” They added that apart from the loss of sponsorship to the association, a unilateral ending of the contract by the GAA could have legal consequences.