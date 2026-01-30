Gala to showcase Love Irish Food



Love Irish Food and Irish independent retailer Gala Retail have agreed a tie-up that sees LIF member brands showcased in over 220 Gala stores nationwide. The first activation will introduce the Love Irish Food brand to Gala customers, creating a platform for future activities to expand the visibility and offering of LIF members across the Gala network.

The partnership offers an opportunity for LIF members to connect with shoppers on a local level. Gala’s operation model of independently-owned stores makes it a prime platform for showcasing Irish brands. Conor Kilduff, executive director, LIF, said the deal underlines both brands’ commitment to supporting local and positioning Irishness at the forefront.

Gala was launched to provide a new type of convenience for Irish communities

Since 2009, Love Irish Food’s mission has been to promote food and drink brands produced in Ireland by both Irish and overseas companies. Gala was launched in 1998 by a group of Irish wholesalers with the aim of establishing a new type of convenience retailing that positioned Irish communities at the heart of its operations.

Photo: Gary Desmond, Gala Retail and Conor Kilduff, Love Irish Food