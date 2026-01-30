Gallagher edits DMG’s home hub

DMG Media Ireland has unveiled HomeandStyle.ie, a new digital property hub for movers, renters and home design enthusiasts. The new website is edited by Alanna Gallagher, whose journalistic expertise includes property, interiors, fashion and travel. Her House Proud and Best in Class columns in The Irish Times helped readers transform their homes.

HomeandStyle.ie will be a go-to for interiors, architecture and lifestyle inspiration – from chic city pads to character-filled period homes, from self-build triumphs to designer showcases, providing ideas that spark imagination and elevate space. DMG Media collaborated with Sherry FitzGerald estate agent on the development of the new hub.

Personality

Alanna Gallagher said every home has its own personality and story. “Our goal is to capture the ambience that makes a space unforgettable—the details that stop you in your tracks and make you dream. The site is about real homes and real lives—packed with practical tips, creative solutions and extraordinary moments that define how we live,” she added.