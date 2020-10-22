Galway and Dublin Europe’s friendliest cities

Two of Ireland’s cities Galway and Dublin have topped the list of the top ten friendliest cities in Europe in the annual reader survey of Condé Nast Traveller travel magazine. Galway is in first position, with Dublin coming in second. Every year, CNT asks its readers to decide on their favourite cities around the globe, in its readers’ choice awards survey.

The magazine has unveiled the results of its 2020 survey, taken by hundreds of thousands of its readers – including its list of Europe’s friendliest cities. Niall Gibbons, CEO, Tourism Ireland, said in what has been a devastating year for travel and tourism, this is some good news, reminding people everywhere that Ireland is a great choice for a holiday.

“Once this crisis is past and Ireland is open again to international visitors, we will be ready to roll out an extensive recovery kick-start programme and to play our part in delivering a sustainable recovery for the long-term future of our industry,” Gibbons added. The top 10 friendliest cities in Europe in the 2020 Condé Nast Traveller survey:

Galway Dublin Valletta, Malta Oporto, Portugal Lisbon, Portugal Bologna, Italy Edinburgh, Scotland Reykjavik, Iceland Athens, Greece Helsinki, Finland

