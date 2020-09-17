Galway girl Coughlan fronts free Coke campaign

Best known for her role in the Channel 4 hit comedy Derry Girls, Nicola Coughlan is fronting Coca-Cola’s new ‘This Coke is On Us’ initiative, where consumers throughout Ireland are invited to enjoy a free Coke to support local bars, cafes and restaurants nationwide. Consumers simply download a coupon and present it in any of the outlets.

Anyone who redeems a coupon can get a single serve of Coca-Cola, Coca-Cola Zero Sugar or Diet Coke, any time from now until October 18. To make it even easier to redeem a free Coke, consumers who spot a campaign QR code on Coca-Cola’s outdoor ads can scan it using their smartphone for a quick and easy way to register and download a coupon.

Speaking at the launch at O’Connells Bar in her home city of Galway, Coughlan said that as a long time Coca-Cola fan, she’s “over the moon” to be working with the iconic soft drinks brand to launch a worthwhile campaign. “It’s such a good way to support local businesses, get the goss and enjoy a free Coke – it’s a win-win-win,” Coughlan added.

‘This Coke is On Us’ is part of Coca-Cola’s new creative campaign ‘Open Like Never Before’. The new campaign is based on a glass half full point of view reflecting the world’s new normal, encouraging consumers to promise to make this the best normal yet and to see that we can all make a difference when we are ‘Open Like Never Before’.

A TV ad features London-born artist George The Poet inviting viewers to embrace change, to see possibility and to better appreciate things they perhaps took for granted before the pandemic. You can view the full spoken word film here. The campaign also includes the programme Appreciate Your Locals to support bars and restaurants reopening.

Through the initiative Coca-Cola has donated media space and advertising support to help some customers across the country to amplify the news of their reopening plans. Irish photographer Evan Doherty took shots of 16 bars and restaurants in Dublin and Belfast for a new out of home ad campaign to help spread the word they are open.

Some 80 Coca-Cola customers availed of the Ad Creator tool developed by the soft drinks giant to produce tailored ads to their account which are duly supported with media spend. The launch of ‘Open Like Never Before’ marks Coca-Cola’s return to the commercial airwaves in Ireland following a seven-month global advertising pause.

For full details, go to www.coca-cola.ie/thiscokeisonus