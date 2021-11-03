Galway’s Lorg Media win big at social awards

Four marketing awards in one week is no mean feat for Lorg Media, a Galway-based creative and social media agency . The bi-lingual agency was named best small agency at the 2021 Sockies social media marketing awards presented in Liberty Hall. It was the first time in the Sockies’ 11-year history that a best agency award has gone to an agency outside Dublin.

Lorg Media competed against some of Ireland’s top brands and also received a silver award for their video campaign with Foras na Gaeilge to celebrate the launch of the new Concise English-Irish Dictionary last autumn. As well as that, they won a bronze award for their multi-platform campaign, event and initiatives for the Foras na Gaeilge #Foclóir campaign.

The agency’s Filleadh Abhaile campaign with Conamara Láir, in collaboration with Aniar TV and Údarás na Gaeltachta, won best social media campaign at the Gradaim Chumarsáide Awards hosted by Oireachtas na Gaeilge at Farmleigh House. The campaign related the benefits of living in Connemara and showed why people should think of moving there.

Pictured are Lorg Media’s Ali Spillane, Loretta Ní Ghabháin and Mairéad Ní Dhubhthaigh