Garrihy fronts Bord Bia white fish push

Bord Bia has teamed up with actress and TV host Aoibhín Garrihy to launch a new campaign to encourage consumers to buy and eat more locally caught Irish whitefish. Although the whitefish market faced major hurdles with the pandemic, the Irish market was a lifeline for fishermen and producers as retail sales benefited from increased seafood consumption.

Bord Bia is calling on consumers to continue to embrace Irish whitefish and try something different with locally caught hake, haddock and whiting this September. Garrihy, whose family has long been involved in the Irish fishing industry, travelled to Howth in north Dublin to meet with Tadgh O’Meara, owner of Kish Fish, to learn about what makes Ireland’s coastline.

Bord Bia brand manager Hylda Adams said that although whitefish exports for 2020 fell by eight per cent compared to 2019, it was encouraging to see Irish consumers support the sector through domestic consumption. High in protein and low in fat, Irish hake, haddock and whiting is quick and easy to prepare, making it a ready choice as part of a balanced diet.