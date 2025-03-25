Gary Brown’s Dockers set for Ambassador

After a sell-out run at Dublin’s Liberty Hall theatre last year, Dockers returns to the stage at the Ambassador from April 8-12. Written by former Folk Wunderman executive Gary Brown, the two-person play, which has been described as “an expansive musical”, tells the story of Dublin’s docklands through recollections and songs.

Directed by Joe O’Byrne, the show includes songs by Damien Dempsey.

George Murphy plays the role of Jacko Dunne, a Dublin docker, who recounts his life on Dublin’s waterfront. Tara Howley, a piper, singer, multi-instrumentalist who toured with Riverdance for seven years and danced with the Kilfenora Ceile Band, plays Nora, the bar manager and Jacko’s cousin.

Dublin humour is a feature of Dockers. Many of the men were given nicknames. One bloke was known as ‘the priest’ as he always worked on Sundays; another was called ‘the clock’, because he’d one arm longer than the other. Brown was recently interviewed at length by Miriam O’Callaghan on RTÉ Radio 1.

Awards

He founded direct marketing agency Target Marketing in 1990. The agency, which was successful in attracting a portfolio of high-spending clients, not least Diageo, won numerous awards and was voted agency of the year several times. Since quitting adland, Brown has turned his attention to his various business interests and creative writing.

To book tickets for Dockers click here