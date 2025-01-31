Geraghty named as new Marketing Society chair

Orlagh Geraghty, head of brand marketing at Britvic Ireland, part of the Carlsberg group, has been elected chair of the Marketing Society council for 2025, succeeding Mark Noble, marketing manager at Heinken Ireland. Geraghty has worked on some of Ireland’s leading FMCG brands, including Britvic’s Club, 7Up, Energise, Pepsi and Lipton. She led the company’s introduction of the Deposit Return Scheme and chairs the producer working group.

A graduate of UCD Michael Smurfit Business School, one of her major campaigns was for the multi-award winning relaunch of Ballygowan bottled water. The campaign increased market share and had a positive environmental impact by removing 1,500 tonnes of plastic waste. Her first marketing role was at Danone and she later worked at Kerry and Mars.

Council

The new council comprises Iarlaith Corcoran, Opinions; Pauline Murnin, Uisce Eireann; Shireen McDonagh, Legacy Communications; Sarah Sherry, Boys+Girls; Rory McDonnell, Glanbia; David Deeley, Kerry; Kieran O’Donovan, Thinkhouse; Bryan Cox, Red C; Emer Dunne, Waterwipes; Sarah Chapman, Ipsos B&A; Anne Zahan, Diageo; Cathy Cullen, Cathy Cullen Communications; Fiona Askin, RDS; Suzie Dundon, Heineken and Irene McEvoy, Marketing Society.