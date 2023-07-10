Geraldine O’Leary retires from RTÉ

Group commercial head of Geraldine O’Leary has announced her retirement from the national broadcaster, just weeks before her planned official departure. In a statement to the media, O’Leary said she was now leaving her post in Montrose having served in the job with “pride and honour”, albeit in circumstances that she would not have anticipated. The news follows the resignation over the weekend of RTÉ’s strategy director Rory Coveney.

A native of Cork, O’Leary worked in advertising since graduation.

She started at Brian Cronin & Associates, before moving on to DDFH&B, Saatchi & Saatchi and Zenith Media. She first joined RTÉ in 1997 and worked in several management roles before becoming group head of commercial. She is a fellow of the Marketing Institute, a founder of TAM Ireland and a council member of the Marketing Society. She was president of the European Group of Television Advertising (EGTA) board for several years.

The EGTA is an international body which focuses on issues and opportunities that have impacts for the TV market. She chaired the Marketer of the Year judging panel for Marketing.ie. The Institute of Advertising Practitioners in Ireland (IAPI) recently presented her with a honorary fellowship. A popular and respected executive in Irish advertising and marketing, she will be missed by her friends and colleagues in RTÉ and across the industry.