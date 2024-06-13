German agency all hostel at Cannes

Cannes seems to get more expensive and exclusive every year, but for German creative agency Jung von Matt, this year’s festival in the south of France will be different. Jung von Matt is an advertising agency headquartered in Hamburg, Germany, with 24 affiliates and 788 employees in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Sweden, China, Poland and the Czech Republic. It is the second biggest owner-run German advertising agency, behind Serviceplan.

The agency – which has just been shortlisted for the Dan Wieden Titanium Lions at Cannes for its ‘Rights Against the Right’ campaign – has cut back on luxuries and increased the number of staff it is taking to the festival this year by booking out the Banana’s Camp hostel for 95 colleagues – which is 8.4 per cent of the agency’s total employee base. Even CEO Peter Figge will be staying in a shared bunk room.

While other agency leaders are fighting for rooms at exclusive hotels like the Carlton and the Martinez, Jung von Matt staff – senior and junior – will be settling into the hostel, which promises to be a hub for communal learning, socialising – and watching football. Situated just 100 metres from central Cannes and a 14-minute walk from the Palais du Festival, the hostel has a garden, a terrace and an event space for talks, screenings, BBQs and drinks.

Selected festival content will also be screened there, as well as some key Euro ‘24 matches featuring the German and Austrian teams. Each day will start with a morning get-together over a shared brunch and a series of inspirational talks and workshops including ‘Meet the Legends’ and ‘Creative Postcard Writing’. Speakers include Sir John Hegarty (above), founder of BBH, and The Garage Soho, as well as Malcolm Poynton, CCO at Cheil Worldwide.

