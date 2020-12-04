Gifted all set for a busy few weeks

Over 40,000 visitors should be flocking to the RDS for the annual Gifted contemporary Irish craft and design fair over the coming days. The event, which has been running for over 40 years and generates up to €5 million for the exhibitors and brands involved, has had to postpone due to Covid-19 and has this year switched to an e-commerce platform.

The annual event marks a huge Christmas shopping weekend in the calendar and for many visitors is their one-stop shop for all their festive gifts. This year, the team pivoted to create a new, all Irish, marketplace with GiftedfromIreland.com. The marketplace aims to rival that of Amazon and other international online sites.

Over 200 retailers are selling Irish beauty, interiors, fashion, homeware, art, sustainable living and kids gifts. Brands from across the country have come on board, including Kooper Kreation, My Name is Ted, Fab Cow, Millbee Studios, Garrett Mallon, Simple Things and Orwell & Browne. The site offers 10 per cent off customers’ first orders.

Pictured is Emmet Bosonnet of Kooper Kreation at his studio in the Chocolate Factory