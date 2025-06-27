Giles quits as expert on Off the Ball

Former Republic of Ireland and Leeds United midfielder John Giles, whom it was said “could land a ball on a penny”, is to retire from punditry at the age of 84, after 23 years with Off The Ball and almost three decades with Newstalk. Giles’ tenure with the Thursday nights’ sports show makes him the longest-running current pundit in Irish media.

To honour him as he retires, Newstalk owner Bauer Media Audio will host a ticket-only celebration at Dublin’s Sugar Club to coincide with the new English Premier League season kick-off in mid-August. Joining Giles on the night will be friends and colleagues along with the great and good of the ‘beautiful game’.

Ger Gilroy of Off the Ball described Giles as “a titan of Irish sport”. He added: “He set the bar for what’s expected and we can only hope to live up to his legacy. We’ve truly been standing on the shoulders of a giant.” Giles’ career started at Manchester United at the age of 15 in 1956. He left Old Trafford for Leeds and went on to win 59 caps for the Republic of Ireland.

He later had a spell in club management at West Bromwich Albion and Shamrock Rovers.