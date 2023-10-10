Gilsenan to address AAI webinar

Boys+Girls co-founder and chief strategy officer and Marketing.ie contributor Margaret Gilsenan will speak at the Association of Advertisers in Ireland (AAI) Toolkit webinar later this month on the topicIreland 2023: How Deep are the Changes?’. As Ireland enters the post pandemic era, Gilsenan will examine the findings of new research carried out by Boys+Girls into how Irish people have changed forever. Or, are the differences just superficial?

This research set out to explore across a number of areas how deep and embedded change is in Ireland; have we in fact changed, changed utterly and, if so, what sort of beauty has been born? The webinar is at 9am on Tuesday, October 31.

