Glanbia and Diageo big winners at AIMS

Glanbia Performance Nutrition won the grand prix award and Diageo, owner of the Guinness brand, took home a record five category awards at the Marketing Institute’s 2025 All Ireland Marketing black tie awards show in the Clayton Burlington Road hotel. This year marks the 19th annual AIMs awards, with gongs now presented across 22 categories.

GPN and its research agency Opinions devised the business case study highlighting the understanding of consumer motivations to build a framework upon which their global brands are modelled. Diageo were winners in five categories, including the brand award sponsored by PML Group, pictured. Waterwipes were winners in two categories.

Awards are made in categories such as emerging talent, international marketing, insights and market research, top marketing team and advertising. Marketing Institute Ireland (MII) was first incorporated back in 1962, with he aim of helping build Irish businesses through the development and application of marketing principles.

Allianz Ireland was voted marketing team of the year

Shane McGonigle, chief executive of MII, said that the power of marketing builds business for brands that can conquer the world, inspire audiences, beat competitors and add tens of millions of euro to the bottom line. Mark Nolan, chairman, MII, added that marketing promotes companies long-term business and supports the Irish economy.

MII has just launched the national marketing professional services, which provides a structured and strategic approach to supporting the development of marketing professionals. Services include the creation of the MII National Marketing Competency Framework, the roll out of professional standards and accreditation tools.