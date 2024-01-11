Glenisk tops Love Irish Food list

Irish yogurt brand Glenisk is the winner of Love Irish Food and the associate Global-sponsored bus advertising drive for 2024. The award will provide the midlands dairy brand with €86,000 worth of space in national bus advertising, aimed at broadening its visibility among Irish consumers. The award continues Love Irish Food’s media partnership with Global, one of the country’s top outdoor advertising companies.

The prize consists of 150 bus SuperSides over a two-week period as well as 10 MegaRears across a four-week period, delivering impact and audience for the yogurt brand. The campaign will appear in Dublin, Cork, Galway, Limerick and Waterford. Glenisk works with small family farms to source organic cows’ milk and goats’ milk for their range of yogurts. The company recovered from a major fire at its plant in Tullamore two years ago.

Glenisk is a major sponsor of Offaly GAA.

Pictured at a photocall are Kieran Rumley, director, Love Irish Food; Emma Walls, commercial director, Glenisk and Antoinette O’Callaghan, marketing director, Global Ireland