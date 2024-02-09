Global estimates over 23m weekly journeys

A new report by Global Media & Entertainment in Ireland reveals that there are 23.3 million journeys made each week in Ireland. The research, which was conducted by Ipsos B&A, delved into the behaviours and mindsets of outdoor audiences across Dublin city, the Greater Dublin area, Cork, Galway, Limerick and Waterford. The study also details daily travel practices, with a focus on the various missions undertaken by Irish people each day.

Key highlights include the frequency of journeys, the types of trips taken and modes of transport used, changes in travel habits following the pandemic and the acceleration in the rate of change. More people are working remotely, there is an increase in the frequency of grocery shopping and a major shift in how productivity is measured. Aligned with this is an increase in the value of free time and an emphasis on being out and about.

The Ireland on the Move survey adopted a multi-layered approach, using a combination of quantitative and qualitative methodologies, including a week-long digital diary which followed respondents across a mix of life stages and locations. Antoinette O’Callaghan, head of marketing, Global, said the report delivers insights for advertisers and shows how outdoor audiences are primed for engagement with bus, rail and roadsite ads.

Pictured, from left: Antoinette O’Callaghan, head of marketing, Sandra Doyle, sales director and Emma Brennan, marketing executive, Global