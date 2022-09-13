Global Ireland wins best small workplace

Out of home company Global Ireland has been named the winner of this year’s best small workplace in Europe. Great Places to Work ® identifies the best workplaces in Europe by analysing workplace programmes and surveying staff. The ranking is based on the confidential survey data representing 1.4 million employees from over 3,000 companies.

Global Ireland is run by managing director Colin Leahy.

The company handles the CIÉ Group’s advertising estate across Dublin Bus, Bus Éireann and Iarnród Éireann with roadside and commuter billboards, transit and digital outdoor formats. It also handles OOH ads in Dundrum Town Centre, The Square Tallaght, Blanchardstown, Liffey Valley, ILAC Centre, Pavilions Swords and Mahon Point.

The company’s portfolio also includes Aircoach, Dunnes Stores and SuperValu.

Pictured at the awards ceremony in Venice were, from left: Carmel Reid, Gráinne Quinn, Fiona Geraghty, all Global, and Cathal Divilly, Great Places to Work Ireland