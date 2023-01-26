Global retains €45m CIÉ contract

Global Media & Entertainment (Ireland) has retained the CIÉ Outdoor Advertising contract following a competitive public tender process. Valued at around €45 million, it is rated as Ireland’s most lucrative out of home (OOH) contract. The deal will run for a period of five years with an option for CIÉ to extend the contract for a further two years.

JCDecaux and Clear Channel also tendered for the contract.

The portfolio includes external and internal advertising formats on Bus Éireann, Dublin Bus and Iarnród Éireann. Global and its predecessors have operated the CIÉ advertising estate since 2014. The company launched the digital dPod network across rail and bus stations and extended double decker bus ad formats to Cork, Limerick, Galway and Waterford.

In June 2021, Global and CIÉ launched Ireland’s first large format digital bridge displays across four landmark locations in Dublin, sizeably increasing the estate’s audience footprint. Colin Leahy, managing director, Global Ireland, said the company plans to implement a major investment programme to further develop the CIÉ advertising estate.

Leahy said the investment will be underpinned by tech developments and research studies.

Colin Leahy, Global is pictured with Mel Kellegher, CIÉ