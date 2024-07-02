Global retains Translink contract

Global Outdoor Media (GOM) has retained the Translink on-vehicle advertising contract in the North following a pitch process. The new contract starts next January and will run for an initial term of five years, with an option for Translink to extend the contract for a further period of up to 60 months. Translink is the North’s main public transport provider, operating Metro, Glider, Ulsterbus, Goldliner, Foyle Metro and NI Railways services.

GOM is responsible for managing, developing, marketing and selling external and internal advertising formats across Translink’s 1,050 vehicles. The company has managed the contract for over 30 years. During that time the company has updated the network’s estate. The most recent improvements included the T-Side product extension, T-Side+, and a trial of the island of Ireland’s first digital LED bus Superside panels.