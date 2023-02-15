Global roll out digital bus ads in Belfast

Entertainment and media group Global have partnered with Translink to trial the first digital bus advertising screens on public transport on the island of Ireland. The new format is being installed on the pedestrian-facing side of double decker buses in place of the traditional SuperSide on the new zero-emission battery electric vehicles servicing Belfast city.

The new digital LED screens are also the first full-size digital SuperSide panels in these islands. The trial takes place following a year-long project between Global and Translink which also includes local bus manufacturer Wrightbus and SVi Digital Systems. On completion of the tests, the digital screens will be rolled out across the fleet in Greater Belfast.

The Drive and Vehicle Agency (DVA) approved screens deliver high quality, high-definition broadcasting capabilities. In-built brightness controls ensure that brightness levels adjust to environmental conditions, with after dark levels set to meet safety requirements. It ensures that displays are optimised and legible without glare during the hours of darkness.

Pictured are Norman Maynes, Translink and Martin Heatley, Global NI