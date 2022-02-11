Global rolls out Amplify digital

Global have launched their Amplify brand across their large-format digital network in Ireland. Amplify is the company’s new platform for 3D digital outdoor (DOOH) content. The business commissioned sample content and developed content guidelines to show advertisers and agencies how 3D can be delivered on their Transvision and dX networks.

Colin Leahy, managing director, Global Ireland, said the Amplify roll out was the company’s latest step in their progression as digital influencers in outdoor advertising in Ireland and takes the medium’s impact to the next level. Amplify will run on the Transvision network in CIE’s Connolly, Heuston, Pearse and Busáras rail and bus stations in the capital.

It will also feature on the company’s mall network in Dundrum, Mahon Point, The Square, Ilac Centre and Pavilions. Broadcasting of the sample content is live on the network. Leahy said that the key ingredients to maximising a 3D effect are imaginative content and large full-motion LED screens. Global previously traded in Ireland as Exterion Media.