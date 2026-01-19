Global rolls out Pulsehub in Belfast

Global has launched Pulsehub, a premium digital 6 sheet outdoor network, in Belfast, bringing full motion advertising to some of the city’s major streets. The roll out sees brands such as Avonmore and Hastings Hotels run with full motion campaigns across the new network, showing the creative power and visual impact of motion-led storytelling.

Alongside these major brands, Global’s Pulsehub network also launches with campaigns from local Belfast businesses, including Bodyscape, the city-centre gym. Pulsehub D6 is a 36-screen network of premium 75-inch HD digital 6 sheet screens, positioned across 18 high-footfall locations in the heart of Belfast city.

Impact

Nikki Wallace, marketing manager milk at Avonmore, said connecting strongly with consumers in the the North was vital. “Pulsehub gives Avonmore a premium platform to reach audiences at scale, while full motion brings an added layer of impact and creativity. It’s a great example of how digital outdoor continues to evolve,” Wallace added.

Global is one of the North’s leading OOH companies, with a portfolio that combines advertising across the Translink bus network, roadside posters, retail and digital advertising. The company, which operates over 5,000 sites across bus, traditional and digital, is part of one of the world’s leading media and entertainment groups.