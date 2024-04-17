Go-Ahead on a re-run with Dublin GAA

Public bus company Go-Ahead Ireland (GAI) is extending its existing three-year sponsorship with Dublin GAA which covers sponsorship of the men’s and women’s adult leagues and championships across football, hurling, and camogie until at least 2026 for an undisclosed sum. Dublin GAA’s club adult league and championships comprise 88 clubs with thousands of players competing in over 50 competitions across four codes.
In 2021, the multinational Go-Ahead carried over nine million passengers in Ireland. Annual passenger numbers on its 33 routes are now up to almost 19 million. Dublin GAA commercial and marketing director Tomás Quinn said the club leagues and championships are integral for players and members across the county. Go-Ahead’s support helps the staging of competitions and the showing of free matches, highlights, and clips free to air.
Pictured above are Kilmacud Crokes’ footballer Rory O’Carroll, St Vincent’s camogie player Aisling Maher, Na Fianna hurler Jonathan Tracey and Kilmacud Crokes’ footballer Lauren Magee at Go-Ahead’s Ballymount depot in Dublin. Photo: Sam Barnes, Sportsfile