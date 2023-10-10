Go Loud to Fess Up in beauty podcast

Bauer Media Audio’s GoLoud has a new beauty and lifestyle podcast called Fess Up. The weekly slot is fronted by Beauty & Health founders Liz and Nikki Dwyer. Liz is a journalist and her sister Nikki a corporate lawyer. Among the guests featuring in season one are Sophie Anderton, Marian Keyes, Michelle Regazolli Stone and Rob Kenny. The podcast will focus on the unseen side of aesthetics and take a candid approach to celebrity fads.

Are you sick of celebrities touting olive oil and meditation as their fountain of youth? The Dwyer siblings are and they can spot tucks and tweaks a mile off, knowing full-well most of them are “lying through their veneered teeth”. They say the new podcast will bring more transparency to the world of beauty treatments. In the series, they deep dive into their guests’ health and beauty regimes, demanding full disclosure.

They will discuss everything from colonics to cosmetic procedures, biohacking to botox, asking guests their biggest beauty regrets and diving into their disastrous diet decisions. The sisters also promise to get frank about their own often extreme efforts to keep themselves looking fresh in their forties. A new episode is released every Tuesday on the GoLoud app. The podcast is sponsored by BTL Aesthetics, the creators of EmSculpt NeO.

Listen to episode here