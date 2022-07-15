Gogglebox Ireland puts call out for recruits

Do you have lots to say and love to chat about TV? If so, Gogglebox Ireland might be interested in talking to you. The show’s producers want new recruits to join other opinionated TV critics for Virgin’s new autumn season – particularly older male pals who love chatting about what they watch on the box while down at the Men’s Shed or waiting at the taxi rank.

Also high on the Kite Productions’ recruitment list this year are families (especially ones with a brother and sister combo) and telly-addicted priests and nuns. The producers want to hear from anyone across the country who has plenty to say about the world of television and would love to jump on the Gogglebox couch and have a roaring good laugh.

Anyone who believes they have what it takes should email casting@kiteentertainment.com with their contact details and tell them who’s in their gang, where they’re based, what they like to watch together and a photo of the assembled group if possible. Gogglebox Ireland won best factual entertainment show at the recent RTS Ireland Television Awards.