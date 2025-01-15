Golden Bake wins Love Irish Food bus ads prize

Golden Bake is the winner of the 2025 Big Bus Brand Drive organised by Love Irish Food and out of home company Global in Ireland. The award is worth €90,000 in media space to the frozen bakery products company which was started in 1987. The prize consists of 120 bus SuperSides across two cycles, a total of four weeks. The campaign will run in Dublin, Cork, Galway, Limerick and Waterford. The award was accepted by Robin Jones, CEO, Golden Bake.

Golden Bake specialises in the making of puff pastry and biscuits from its factory in Coolock in north Dublin. Jones said that being a long-standing member of Love Irish Food, the company was grateful for LIF’s support and experience over the years. Last year they launched a new product design for their frozen bakeables range. “The Big Bus Brand Drive is an opportunity for Golden Bake to strengthen our marketing and advertising efforts in 2025,” he added.

Pictured with Robin Jones, Golden Bake (centre) are Conor Kilduff, executive director, Love Irish Food and Antoinette O’Callaghan, head of marketing, Global in Ireland