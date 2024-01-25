Google to host AI talk in February

Senior marketers and members of the Institute of Advertising Practitioners in Ireland (IAPI) are invited to a seminar exploring the impacts artificial intelligence (AI) are expected to have on marketing and advertising. AI Connect is an initiative supported by Google, Enterprise Ireland and IAPI. Delegates will learn about Google AI and how it can be applied across measurement, media and creative capabilities to drive growth and profits.

The keynote speaker will be David Sneddon, vice president of Google EMEA and a former director of GroupM’s Mindshare agency. He will discuss some of the latest AI advancements and their implications for Irish marketing. The event will be held in the Google Foundry on Barrow Street in Dublin 2 from 9am to 11.45am on Wednesday, February 21.

To register for AI Connect, click here