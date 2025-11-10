Goosebump wins Bord Bia’s QMark

The new work will be rolled out early next year, with a focus on midweek meals with the Bord Bia QMark. Goosebump will be working with Úna FitzGibbon, marketing director and Teresa Brophy, senior marketing manager, Bord Bia. The semi-state body has run several high-profile campaigns in recent years, including Origin Green with Saoirse Ronan (pictured).

Sheerin (above) set up Level Pitch as he felt that agency selection needed a shake-up. “After decades in the agency world, I’ve seen firsthand how broken the pitch process is – it’s inefficient, often unfair to both clients and agencies, and it’s unsustainable: an estimated 95 per cent of all the work produced for pitches never sees the light of day,” he said.

Wastage

“No industry can afford that level of wastage. Level Pitch is a smarter, fairer way to connect brands with the right agency partners. No more endless speculative work. No more guesswork in choosing the right fit. No time wastage. Focus on what matters – clearer, tighter briefs; curated shortlists; fairer evaluations; better chemistry, and more sustainable outcomes.”

Goosebump has appointed Robert Boyle as executive creative director. He spent his early years in adland working as an art director with various agencies in Dublin. He later became a creative director with Rothco, Chemistry, BBDO, and TBWA. Boyle’s appointment follows the recent departure of senior creatives Pat Hamill and Mark Nutley to Pluto.