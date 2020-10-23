Gordon’s book points to troubles in marketing

Former Glanbia Consumer Foods CEO Colin Gordon has written a book about the shortcomings of accountability in Irish marketing and asking marketers some probing questions. Gordon says Marketing is in Trouble highlights the problem of defining what marketing means, which has seen agencies and clients moving in opposing directions.

A serious disconnect exists which Gordon describes as “extraordinary”.

Media agencies tend to zone in on driving sales while the research for Gordon’s Engage Consulting found that companies are less inclined to do so. Marketers are more likely to focus on building brand awareness, tracking metrics like net promoter scores and developing marketing communications plans, particularly around social media.

“Marketing is one of those things that everyone thinks they know what it is, but no one’s able to define it,” Gordon said. “If you can’t agree on what you’re trying to do, then how do you have accountability?” There is not enough talk about transactions and the essential task in marketing to create demand and make selling easier.

Groundbreaking

Gordon refers to the groundbreaking Bulmer’s Cider ‘Nothing Added But Time’ campaign created by Young Advertising while he was marketing director at C&C’s Showerings. Studies showed that while consumers did not like the ad at the time, drinking the product made them feel good. It was a prime example of how marketing is more art than science.

“Writing this book made me feel somewhat like the Peter Finch character in Network,” Gordon said. Well, maybe I’m not as mad as hell as Finch’s character, but I am bothered. Why? Because marketers have lost their way. They don’t see how their activity is central to their companies and they are busy being busy rather than being strategic and inclusive.”

Marketing is in Trouble – How We Got There and 10 Steps to Get Us Out

is published by Orpen Press, price €20