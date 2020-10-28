Grads sought for Jameson global programme

Pernod Ricard-owned Irish Distillers is seeking to recruit graduates to join the 2021/22 Jameson international graduate programme. Successful graduates will get to work as Jameson brand ambassadors and avail of a training and development programme, with career progression opportunities and work in one of 35 international markets.

Programme lead Sinéad D’Arcy said the programme was first launched in 1991. Many of the graduates have remained within the wider network and some have gone on to hold leadership roles in Irish Distillers domestically and Pernod Ricard globally. “We look for creative, innovative, self-starters with an entrepreneurial mindset,” D’Arcy added.

“We want graduates who are committed to getting the job done, but who don’t take themselves too seriously. We call this ‘serious character’. The programme applies a 70/20/10 approach to graduate development; 70 per cent on the job learning; 20 per cent learning through feedback and reflection and 10 percent formal learning.”

The 2021/2022 intake of graduates will get the chance to work in emerging markets in Africa, Asia and Latin America. Applications for the 2021/21 programme are open until Wednesday, February 24 2021. Applicants should visit jamesongraduateprogramme.com for full details.