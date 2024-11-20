Granite adds Coalface to its digital offer

Cork digital agency Granite has acquired Coalface, a Limerick-based data science and digital marketing company, in “a seven-figure deal comprised of cash and equity”. In a statement issued on behalf of Granite, it was reported that the agency group’s workforce is set to increase to 145 digital specialists, and its revenues are expected to exceed €18 million in 2025. Adrian Feane, CEO of Coalface (pictured right), will remain on in the business.

Launched in 2008, Granite Digital offers digital strategy, web design, web development, online marketing, and search engine optimisation. It recently acquired digital design agency Wondr and the digital wing of New York agency LCM 247. Coalface manages a reported €220m in annual online revenues across 68 markets. The deal sees Granite’s add 20 new clients, including Aer Lingus, An Post, Allianz Care, Laya Healthcare and Continental.

Granite’s clients include Enterprise Ireland, Bons Secours, Dublin Bus, Davy, Fexco and Aon.

The addition of Coalface’s data science, revenue attribution and conversion rate optimisation, along with its AI technologies, into Granite’s existing offering – which already includes AI – provides clients with valuable intelligence to drive business growth. These services include data warehousing, conversion rate optimisation, marketing spend attribution, privacy, AI modelling, and measuring campaign effectiveness across multiple touchpoints.

Pictured above: Conor Buckley, CEO, Granite and Adrian Feane, CEO, Coalface