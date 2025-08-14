Granite adds Zesty to its group network

Granite Digital has acquired Zesty web design agency from Rupert Murdoch’s News UK & Ireland for an undisclosed sum. The deal will see Granite’s revenues top €20 million in 2025. The group employs about 170 digital specialists in offices in Dublin, Cork, Galway, Belfast, New York and Dubai. It recently added Wondr and Armour agencies to its network.

Founded in 1996, Zesty has been involved in web design and development for almost three decades. Clients include Belfast City Council, Sport Scotland, Ernst & Young, Power NI, Phoenix Natural Gas, Rentokil, Bank of Ireland and Northern Ireland Electricity Networks. The agency won the Excellence in Digital Accessibility Award for its work with Dublin Bus.

Granite was founded in Cork in 2009. Clients include Enterprise Ireland, Bons Secours Health System, Dublin Bus, Davy, Fexco and Aon. Deloitte recognised it for four years in a row as one of Ireland’s 20 fastest-growing tech companies.

Pictured: Conor Buckley, CEO, Granite Digital