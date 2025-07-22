Grey creates Toymaker for Vodafone

Vodafone Ireland has partnered with Grey London to unveil its new campaign. ‘The Toymaker’ TV commercial aims to pull at the heartstrings by showing the human connection powered by Vodafone’s home broadband. The TVC aims to shift the brand perception, to not just be seen as a mobile provider, but also a reliable broadband supplier to Irish homes.

Set in Ireland, the ad is the latest piece of storytelling under Vodafone’s campaign platform, ‘Every Connection Counts’. The campaign highlights how Vodafone broadband supports personal connections by helping everyday moments between loved ones with their in-home tech. The campaign’s second wave is planned for next January with other media included.

Magic

Orla Nagle, head of brand, Vodafone Ireland, said the new TVC was a reminder of the quiet magic that happens when people connect. “In homes across the country, it’s the little everyday moments, shared laughter, unique connections, video calls with loved ones and bedtime stories that matter most,” she added.