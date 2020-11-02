Great Reset workshop to be hosted online

Creative minds in advertising, marketing, the media and PR are invited to take part in a Great Reset workshop hosted by The Purpose Disruptors to respond to and collaborate in tackling climate breakdown at 1pm this Friday. The goal of the gathering is to get input from across the industry and identify areas and themes for collective action.

Together, the group will discuss the vision for the movement, the kinds of change they wish to see and measurements of success as plans are put in place for next year. B&A, Mindshare, Thinkhouse, Folk Wunderman Thompson, PHD, Havas, McCann Dublin, IAPI, The Indie List, RTÉ and others have already pledged to be involved, as others sign up.

To-date, three Great Reset Ireland community gatherings have already taken place, alongside several PR industry-specific workshops. In interviews with 1,000 Irish adults a B&A study for the Great Reset showed that 90 per cent of people believe that the advertising industry should encourage people to behave more sustainably like during lockdown.

Needs first

Some 82 per cent of respondents believe that businesses navigating out of the pandemic need to do their part for the environment, while 59 per cent of consumers agree that the Covid-19 crisis has positioned business for a Great Reset that puts people and planet needs first. Getting involved in The Great Reset is a chance to respond appropriately.

Due to the pause during Covid-19 lockdown, global emissions are predicted to be down seven per cent by the end of this year. The Great Reset sets out to encourage the creative industries to act during this time by ‘resetting ourselves, our work and our impact’ with a white paper co-authored by strategists at Gravity Road and Thinkhouse.

Recently in the UK, the Great Reset saw a creative campaign competition take place. Over 300 people from 30 competing agencies, including some from Ireland, responded to a brief, which asked the creative and advertising industry to celebrate accidental climate heroes in these islands and encourage them to make it a badge of honour.

To join the workshop, email laurac@thinkhousehq.com