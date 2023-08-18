Nils Leonard to visit Dublin next month

Uncommon Creative Studio founder and former Grey London creative boss Nils Leonard will visit Dublin next month to address a seminar hosted by the Marketing Society and the Institute of Advertising Practitioners (IAPI). Leonard will share his insights and experiences spanning over 18 years in adland. He was Grey’s chief creative officer at a time when the business was at its most profitable and won the most awards in the agency’s 52-year history.

He was a regular columnist for Adweek and attended the Kinsale Sharks in 2018.

Under his leadership, Grey London won two grand prix awards at Cannes Lions in 2015 – a feat unmatched by any other agency worldwide. Over the last year, he led the global launch of the ethical capsule coffee brand Halo. Halo was noted by GQ Magazine as “the coffee keeping Nespresso ambassador George Clooney awake at night”. More recently, he founded the Uncommon Creative Studio along with Lucy Jameson and Natalie Graeme.

Leonard’s breakfast talk will be in the Clayton on Cardiff Lane at 8.30am on September 14.

For more details on the event and to book tickets click here