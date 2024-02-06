Griffith College marks 50 years

Griffith College, the higher education institution that provides courses in marketing and media studies, celebrates its 50th anniversary this year. To mark the golden jubilee, the Dublin college hosted a GC50 business breakfast at its South Circular Road campus. Minister for Further & Higher Education Simon Harris gave the keynote speech. The event was attended by business, education and arts representatives, local community and college staff.

The college’s marketing director is Steven Roberts, a Marketing.ie columnist for many years.

Griffith College was founded in 1974 by Professor Diarmuid Hegarty, who is now president. Many alumni have gone on to enjoy successful careers in marketing, media, accountancy, business, computing, design, engineering, law and politics. It offers postgraduate and undergraduate degree programmes. Over 7,000 students study in the college, a designated educational institution of Quality and Qualifications Ireland (QQI).

The college has campuses in Dublin, Cork and Limerick.