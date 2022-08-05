Griffith’s media course targets SMEs

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

Griffith’s new cert in Screen Media Production focuses on Empowering SMEs

Perhaps your business needs to make weekly Instagram videos to launch new products to customers, or you need to produce a monthly online town hall event so your CEO can speak to employees. Maybe you’re a freelancer who needs to keep clients updated with videos about new services you’re offering. The Certificate in Screen Media Production for Small to Medium Enterprises was specially created for professionals who understand the critical importance of storytelling in any type of industry or discipline.

Putting out the right messaging through a professionally created video will help your business increase credibility and brand recognition within the marketplace. Showcase the quality goods your business provides through high quality content. Videos promote brand awareness, improves online presence and boosts engagement, but the ultimate benefit of video marketing for businesses is creating sales.

Commencing this September, the part-time, flexible course takes place over 12 weeks, but if an organisation wants to bring several people through we can devise a bespoke schedule for you. For more information contact gemma.treacy@griffith.ie