GroupM rebrands as WPP Media

WPP has confirmed that its GroupM media arm is rebranding as WPP Media. The group of three agencies – Mindshare, Wavemaker and EssenceMediacom. WPP Media chief executive Bill Kinlay said that with new routes to market, changing consumer expectations, platform dominance and AI, media’s role in driving growth has never been more important.

WPP Media will be connected with the group’s global agency networks through WPP Open, its AI-enabled platform for integrating creative, production, data, commerce and personalised services. WPP are investing €300m annually to build technologies with the AI capabilities of their partners, including Google, Amazon, Microsoft and Meta.

“By 2030, media will be everywhere and in everything. Every consumer experience will be a potential touchpoint and every touchpoint will be commercialised. Where media is so embedded in daily life, our work needs to be integrated across the entire marketing process and WPP Open will allow us to meet these challenges,” Kinlay said.

WPP Media Ireland has a new leadership structure. Ken Nolan, previously COO of Mindshare, will now serve as COO of WPP Media (agency brands), with responsibility for EssenceMediacom and Wavemaker. Emma O’Doherty is now head of client leadership, and Jonathan Conlon continues in his role as group COO for activation.

Pictured above: WPP Media’s Bill Kinlay, Emma O’Doherty, Ken Nolan and Jonathan Conlon