Guaranteed Irish on DAA’s AerPods

Guaranteed Irish has a new partnership with the Dublin Airport Authority (DAA) to promote Guaranteed Irish and its members through advertising at Dublin Airport. The deal gives Irish brands a chance to reach millions of passengers each year through the airport’s out of home (OOH) platforms like the AerPods dynamic digital advertising screens.

Guaranteed Irish has already featured its own brand messaging on the AerPods, while also partnering with members to co-brand campaigns. Kerry Dairy Ireland butter and cheese products collaborated with Guaranteed Irish on a campaign highlighting its Irish roots with travellers returning and exposing the brand to an international audience.

Support

The campaign builds on the strong recognition of the Guaranteed Irish symbol among consumers. Research shows that 75 per cent of members report they have benefited financially from featuring the ‘G’ symbol across their communications and 88 per cent of people agree that when buying from a Guaranteed Irish business, they support local jobs.

Michelle Daly Lennon, marketing manager at Kerry Dairy Ireland, pictured with Sinead Mitchell, head of sales and marketing at Guaranteed Irish