Guaranteed Irish rolls out G campaign

Guaranteed Irish launched its new nationwide campaign for Guaranteed Irish Month at Cork Airport, calling on consumers to ‘Look out for the G’ and support businesses that support Ireland. The month-long initiative will be showcased prominently across retail, forecourts and transport hubs. In today’s world, trust matters more than ever.

Shoppers are conscious about where their money goes and want reassurance that the brands they support align with their values. Research shows that 75 per cent of GI members say the licence has contributed positively to their bottom line, while 93 per cent of consumers agree that the symbol signals support for local businesses and communities.

Impact

Sinead Mitchell (above), head of marketing, Guaranteed Irish, said: “Guaranteed Irish Month is about more than visibility — it’s about reinforcing the real impact of everyday choices. By highlighting trusted businesses, we’re reminding consumers that where they spend matters”. Collectively, Guaranteed Irish members provide more than 150,000 jobs nationwide.

In 2025, they contributed €14.52 billion to the domestic economy, with combined global revenues of €52.45bn. As the campaign rolls out nationally, it serves as a reminder that every purchase decision has power. Choosing businesses that carry the GI licence means backing companies committed to Ireland’s long-term prosperity.