Guaranteed Irish teams up with TikTok Shop

TikTok Shop has partnered with Guaranteed Irish to opened exclusively for business and shoppers in Ireland. The app brings shoppable videos and live purchasing directly to For You feeds, giving local Irish sellers and Irish creators the ability to sell directly through shoppable content on the app. Across Ireland, over two million people click on TikTok every month to be entertained and find content about the latest trends, fashion and beauty tips, recipes and gifts.

Guaranteed Irish will help consumers and businesses identify products and services. Among the Irish brands selling through TikTok Shop are Chapters Bookstore, Cocoa Brown and Smooth Company. TikTok Shop is offering Guaranteed Irish members access to exclusive support, including events and training. Brid O’Connell, CEO, Guaranteed Irish, said the shop offers an opportunity for retail members to connect with a new generation of shoppers.

What TikTok Shop offers:

Live shopping: LIVE Shopping allows sellers and creators to seamlessly integrate products into a livestream session. This offers an engaging real-time shopping experience, which blends the physical store experience with the convenience of online shopping. Sellers can showcase their products live, while buyers can ask questions and be answered in real time while interacting with the community on the livestream.

Shoppable videos in the For You feed: Shoppable videos offer a native solution for sellers to add products into videos in an organic and creative way. Shoppers click on the link and will be directed to product detail pages, which highlights the product details and prompts viewers to checkout directly.

Product showcase: Browse product tiles, read reviews, and purchase directly from a favorite brand's profile. Businesses can curate custom product collections directly on their profile page.

Affiliate programme: Creators can connect with sellers through new commission-based product marketing opportunities. Creators have a new way to monetize their creativity by sharing products in short videos and livestreams, and sellers can choose the affiliate plan that's the right fit for their brand.

Shop ads: New TikTok Shop ads bring more opportunities for sellers to promote their TikTok Shops, so customers can discover and complete purchases all within TikTok.

Secure checkout: TikTok works with trusted third party payment platforms to facilitate transactions on TikTok Shop, to ensure a quick, smooth, and secure checkout process.

How to start shopping on TikTok Shop?

Start shopping: From the TikTok app you can start shopping when you see a video with a product link at the bottom (shoppable video) or on a product link in a live shopping event. You can also search for your favourite Irish brands and click on the shop icon to browse their products.

Product details: Once you spot something you love, tap the product. This will take you to the product detail page to learn more, including colours, dimensions, shipping and return details, delivery estimates, and more. You can even contact the seller for any additional questions you may have.

Place your order: Tap buy now to check out immediately, or choose ‘add to cart’ to either group it with other items or buy later. Tap the checkout button. Fill out or confirm that your shipping address and payment method are correct. Select place order. Confirmation of the order will follow. Irish businesses interested in getting started on TikTok Shop can register at TikTok Shop Seller Center.