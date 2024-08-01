Guerlain’s Djordjevic to address Digital Summit

The head of indirect e-business at global luxury retailer Guerlain Sophie Djordjevic will deliver a keynote address at the Digital Summit in Croke Park in Dublin in September. The title of Djordjevic’s talk is ‘Livestreaming: the Future of E-Commerce’. Joining her on stage will be Alan Aumont, digital and ecommerce manager at Chanel. The event is organised by Digital Business Ireland, the representative body for digital and online businesses.

Djordjevic started her career as an intern with L’Oréal Paris before moving to the American-French beauty company, Coty. There, she helped develop the company’s initial moves into e-commerce, working closely with Sephora and Amazon. In 2017, she joined LVMH’s Christian Dior Three years ago, she was promoted by LVMH to her current role at Guerlain (LVMH), where she worked with platforms like Tmall, Douyin, Kakao and Line.

At the conference in Croke Park on September 5, she will deliver insights into the luxury retail industry. Delegates will also hear from speakers from across the industry, including Meta, Google, Trustpilot, Virgin Media and Car Trawler. Themes under discussion include sales and growth, marketing strategies, use of AI in business, compliance and customer experience (CX). Digital suppliers will promote their services in the stadium’s exhibition area.