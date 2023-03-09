Guinness 0.0 set for St Patrick’s Day

As anticipation builds for St Patrick’s Day across the country, Diageo is rolling out its biggest-ever Guinness 0.0 campaign. The activity has been created to communicate a message of moderation and to encourage consumers to try the non-alcoholic stout, with 50,000 free pints of Guinness 0.0 being handed out nationwide over the holiday weekend.

In the brand’s biggest-ever sampling exercise, free pints of Guinness 0.0 will be available in over 300 different locations. Four iconic pub facades will be rebranded as Guinness 0.0 pubs, including O’Donoghue’s in Dublin, O’Connell’s in Galway, O’Sullivans in Cork and Common Market in Belfast with free pints of Guinness 0.0 on March 17.

Some 150 other pubs nationwide are involved in the promotion via the AnyExcuse app where a pint of Guinness 0.0 will be redeemable from March 16-19. Other locations include Dublin Airport on March 17 and 18 and Aviva Stadium for people attending the Guinness Six Nations finale, when Ireland play host to England, on Saturday, March 18.

Additionally, 164 Tesco stores across the Republic will allow consumers that buy a four-pack of Guinness with their Clubcard to receive a free four-pack of Guinness 0.0. All guests at The Guinness Storehouse over the weekend will receive a complimentary Guinness 0.0. The brand has created an interactive Snapchat filter allowing users to create singing 0.0 pints.