Guinness backs Aer Lingus college games

Diageo has signed up as the official beer partner for the Aer Lingus College Football Classic 2025 and 2026 games taking place in Dublin. This year’s event kicks off on August 23 – the first-ever Big 12 Conference match-up to grace Irish soil. The game will see Kansas State University face off against Iowa State University at the Aviva Stadium on Lansdowne Road.
Texas Christian University will play the University of North Carolina in August next year, in what will be the last game of the initial five match series. Diageo will run a range of activations throughout game week. A number of pubs across the capital will be transformed into fans hubs for K-State and Iowa State fans.
Venues and events will be listed on the Aer Lingus College Football Classic Game App, available for download on the Google Play Store and the App Store. The Guinness Storehouse will have extended opening hours, themed food, and special activations like custom STOUTies featuring team logos.