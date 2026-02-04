Guinness backs VMTV’s viewer aids

In support of this year’s Guinness men’s Six Nations, Diageo teams up with Virgin Media Television (VMTV) for the second year running to provide live audio description (AD) and Irish sign language (ISL) in a bid to make the championship more accessible. Virgin Media One will have audio descriptive commentary for blind and vision impaired viewers.
New for this year, VMTV is expanding its offering with a Irish sign language channel on Virgin Media Four, which will feature combined ISL and AD coverage, bringing increased visibility and prominence to ISL throughout the tournament. Virgin Media Play users will also be able to access AD and ISL coverage via Virgin Media Four on Play.
VMTV will create a special ad break for three of Ireland’s fixtures during the tournament: France vs Ireland, Ireland vs Italy and Ireland vs Scotland. A new addition to the partnership, ISL rugby tips, will run throughout the tournament across all VMTV channels. It is estimated that over 500,000 people in Ireland are either blind, visually impaired or deaf.