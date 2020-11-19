Guinness gets behind festive Gogglebox

Virgin Media Solutions (VMS) has agreed a deal for an undisclosed sum with Diageo to secure Guinness as the brand partner of the first ever Gogglebox Ireland Christmas special which will be aired on Virgin Media One at 9pm on Wednesday, December 9. The latest series of Gogglebox Ireland (S6) delivered a record total views averaging 407,000 per episode.

The deal was brokered by PHD.

It will see a multi-platform partnership on VMTV, which includes broadcast and digital sponsorship, social media and product placement, with one or two other surprises thrown in. Pictured at a photocall are Anna Sablovscaia, senior brand manager, Diageo Ireland, Sinead Manly, business director, PHD and Hannah Meany, VMS.