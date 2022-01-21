Guinness heads BrandShout for January

Diageo’s flagship brand Guinness tops the latest BrandShout poll for January as December’s league leader SuperValu slips to third place, behind new entrant VHI in second place. Lidl drops one place to fourth. The ad recall analysis, conducted by Ipsos MRBI for Marketing.ie, is based on interviews with a new national panel of Irish adults 1,000 adults every fortnight.

Vodafone moved up three places to fifth, followed by German discounter Aldi and Tesco, both placed sixth. Coke/Diet Coke was eight, down from fourth in December, while Sky and HSE Covid-19 shared ninth position. Holding on to 11th place again this month were McDonald’s, while Bank of Ireland re-entered the poll in 12th place, followed by Dunnes Stores.

The BrandShout listings for January included new entrant JD Sports in 14th place, followed by another new entrant, Harvey Norman, and the National Lottery, both ranked 15th. Completing the latest poll were Eir and Virgin Media sharing 17th place.