Guinness heads BrandShout poll

Diageo’s flagship stout brand Guinness topped the latest BrandShout ad recall survey for July with German discounter Aldi in second place, up from seventh spot in June. Lidl was joint second, with Coke/Diet Coke and Vodafone sharing fourth position. Next in line were Bank of Ireland and Premier Lotteries’ National Lottery, both in sixth place, followed by Sky.

McDonald’s and Tesco completed the top 10. Specsavers, SuperValu and new entrant Tayto share 11th place. Amazon and car brand Kia were new entrants in 14th position. JD Sports also entered the survey in joint 17th place along with Nike, which slipped seven places from June. In joint 20th position were AIB, new entrant QuoteDevil and VHI Healthcare.

BrandShout, conducted by Ipsos for Marketing.ie, is based on interviews with a new national panel of 1,000 adults every fortnight.