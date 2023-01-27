Guinness heads latest Brandshout

Guinness was the most recalled ad in January, the Brandshout poll shows. The stout brand moved up from fourth place in December, followed by Lidl, Dunnes Stores and Aldi, with Coke and SuperValu sharing fifth spot. BrandShout is conducted by Ipsos for Marketing.ie and is based on interviews with a new national panel of 1,000 adults every fortnight.

Tesco remained seventh, with Paddy Power as a new entrant in eight place. Vodafone (eight in December), new entrant VHI and Harvey Norman (16) shared ninth position. Next in line were McDonald’s (11), Hyundai (14) and new entrant Nike. Eir and HSE/Covid-19 were new entrants in 15th place, along with the National Lottery (16).

New entrants Specsavers and P&G’s Pampers, along with Virgin Media (21), shared 18th place. Completing the latest Brandshout were new entrants Ulster Bank, running ads to remind consumers of the bank’s imminent closure in the Republic, and Ryanair, pushing New Year holidays. Also in 21st place was Sky, which had a similar ranking in December.

Banshees of Inisherin actor Barry Keoghan pictured with a pint of Guinness